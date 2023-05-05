From the Office of Criminal Justice Services: (COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Safety Director Andy Wilson announced today that 31 local law enforcement agencies will strengthen their recruitment efforts with support from the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment.
Law enforcement agencies in 21 counties will receive grants as part of the second round of funding offered as part of the new Ohio Law Enforcement Recruitment Grant Program.
“Recruitment remains a priority need for nearly all Ohio law enforcement agencies,” said Governor DeWine. “This funding support will help dozens of local law enforcement agencies carry out recruitment projects aimed at attracting more people into law enforcement careers.”
Governor DeWine prioritized the creation of the Ohio Law Enforcement Recruitment Grant Program in the state’s 2022-2023 operating budget. Administered by the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment, the grant program totals $1 million over the biennium, with the first round of funding announced in fiscal year 2022. Governor DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly dedicated additional law enforcement recruitment funding as part of the $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Today’s second round of funding totals $445,449.91, which includes the following highlighted programs.
- The Boardman Police Department (Mahoning County) will receive a grant totaling $15,022.08. The department will use funds to host recruitment fairs to provide information about careers in law enforcement and the civil service testing process and to attend recruitment fairs hosted by outside agencies. The agency will focus on recruiting qualified women and minority candidates.
- The Cincinnati Police Department (Hamilton County) will receive a grant totaling $92,428.69. The department will use funds to increase the recruitment and retention of woman and minority cadets through a pilot apprenticeship project to address a lack of candidates entering the police academy between 18 and 21 years old. The new program will prepare apprentices to successfully complete the civil service test and physical fitness requirements needed to enter the academy.
- The Lima Police Department (Allen County) will receive a grant totaling $9,900. The department will use funds to tailor media messaging to improve its recruitment of women and minority police officers. A recruitment team, including current Lima PD women and minority officers, will guide the marketing campaign.
- The New Lexington Police Department (Perry County) will receive a grant totaling $15,000. The department will use funds to pay for the costs of two candidates to attend the peace officer basic training academy with the plan of hiring these two officers on the force. In return for paying their academy costs, the officers would sign a commitment to serve on the department for two years.
The Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment, which was launched by Governor DeWine in 2020, operates out of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.