Governor DeWine celebrates Ohio's 220th anniversary of statehood

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Governor Mike DeWine celebrated Ohio's statehood today in Columbus during an event with the Ohio History Connection.
The Buckeye State turned 220 years old on March 1, 2023. The celebration of Ohio's statehood is in commemoration of the first time the General Assembly conducted state business on March 1st, 1803, in Chillicothe. The state constitution was signed by President Thomas Jefferson a few weeks earlier and had been approved by Congress in early 1803. DeWine says thanks to the Ohio History Connection, the state's history will be an attraction at the Ohio State Fair.
"This year you're going to see the History Connection more involved and we're going to continue to build that. And you're going to see a whole building at some point, right on the grounds. That's going to be the, what I would just call it, the Ohio story about our history and getting people to understand what our history is and making it just even more accessible. And again, tying it into the History Connection, which is, of course, on the grounds in Ohio Village and just pulling those things together," said Governor Mike DeWine, (R) Ohio.
Ohio became the 17th state to join the union and it was disputed for decades but made official in 1953 by President Dwight Eisenhower.