Governor DeWine clarifies when Ohio businesses could start opening back up

In Governor DeWine's latest briefing he detailed what Ohio may look like as the economy restarts.
Governor DeWine felt there was some confusion around his announcement about Ohio slowly starting to open up on May 1st. He says it’s not impossible to get Ohioans back to work and protect them. And again says feeling safe in public is the key. Ohio is working with multiple states on the best practices. In one group, the governors of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana work together. In another group, the Great Lake state’s governors are collaborating.
He outlined what we might see out in public when businesses start to open up. He says people will still be distanced, masks will be worn, and barriers will be put up in appropriate places. Surfaces will be sanitized frequently, temperature taking will become regular, and people who can work from home will do so. Governor DeWine says you have to assume everyone you meet is carrying coronavirus because it can be spread before symptoms show.
On the topic of prisons, DeWine has granted the commutation of 7 Ohio inmates and denied 84 requests. Of those seven are two notable names, Alexis Martin and Tom Noe.
Ohio’s coronavirus website has been updated to show nursing homes affected by COVID-19. Three facilities are listed in Allen County: Lima Manor, Mennonite Memorial Home, and Shawnee Manor. In Auglaize County: Otterbein in St. Marys and Cridersville have reported cases.
The governor will not hold briefings over the weekend unless something urgent arises. He says next week the plan will begin to unfold on how Ohio opens up on May 1. He will also address what the next move for schools will be.