Governor DeWine lays out plan to reopen Ohio businesses

The governor released new details about his plan to reopen businesses in the state.
Governor Mike DeWine unveiled his long-awaited plan to open the state and as we were warned, this will be a slow step by step process.
So here is what to expect. On Friday, all health procedures can resume if they don't require an overnight hospital stay. Veterinarians and dentists open as well. On Monday, manufacturing, distribution, and construction businesses can open. General offices can open too. Then on May 12, consumer, retail, and services may open back up.
Now there are 5 protocols for these places to open. All employees must wear face coverings, daily health assessments for employees, practice good hygiene, clean and sanitize throughout the day, and limit capacity for social distancing.
Those customers going to retail stores have to wear face coverings as well. The stay at home order is still in effect in away and gatherings still can't be more than 10 people.
“My heart aches for the businessmen and women who have not been able to work, who are looking at savings going down every day,” says Gov. DeWine. “The people who work in those businesses, people who are unemployed, one could not overstate the tragedy of this. So we've got to get moving, we've got to get people back to work, we got to open things up and at the same time we have to protect Ohioans.”
All of what DeWine laid out will be monitored for the next few weeks and hopefully we continue this trend. DeWine says we must hold off on reopening bars, restaurants and salons for now.