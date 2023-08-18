August 18, 2023 Press Release from the Office of Governor Mike DeWine: (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that with 5,639,200, Ohio now has the most filled jobs in the history of the state, according to data released this morning from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
“Ohio is the heart of opportunity, and today, we are making history,” said Governor DeWine. “We have yet another record low unemployment rate in July at 3.3 percent, below the national rate of 3.5 percent. Our formula in Ohio is working, and today’s jobs news is proof of that.”
"The importance of these numbers is the great career opportunities they represent for the people of Ohio,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “We’ve had six months in a row that our unemployment rate has been below 4 percent, and we have gained 67,700 private sector jobs in the first seven months of 2023. A growing economy is important for more than economic reasons—it allows our children and grandchildren to have great career opportunities without ever leaving Ohio."
For the full July 2023 jobs report, click here.