August 9, 2023 Press Release from the Office of Governor Mike DeWine: (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today issued the following statements regarding the one-year anniversary of the federal CHIPS Act being signed into law:
“In Ohio, we value cutting-edge innovation and want Ohioans to continue to be part of the solution in producing critical supply chains,” said Governor DeWine. “That’s why we were proud to be an early supporter of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. We applaud members of the Ohio delegation for their support of the legislation and our general assembly for being a leader in enacting state legislation to attract the semiconductor industry to Ohio, making Ohio the Silicon Heartland.”
“The CHIPS Act was an important component to ensuring that Ohio, and the nation, could compete on a global scale for computer chip manufacturing,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “As we mark the anniversary of its passage, I want to thank our congressional delegation and the general assembly for their collaboration and support, and I want to recognize the work that’s been done so far to strengthen our domestic supply chain, prepare our workforce and spur innovation in an effort to support the growing semiconductor industry that’s taking root right here in Ohio. I urge the federal government to deploy the funding from the CHIPS Act with as few regulations as possible and as soon as possible.”
Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted recently sent a letter to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce offering their unwavering support of CHIPS Act funding for Intel’s fab project in Ohio.
To learn more about the CHIPS Act in Ohio, visit development.ohio.gov/business/chips.