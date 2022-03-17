Governor DeWine preparing in case Ukrainian Refugees come to Ohio

With millions of Ukrainians fleeing their homeland, many countries around the world are working on how they can help these refugees.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday holding a summit with multiple organizations that could assist in the relocation of Ukrainian families in northeast Ohio. The meeting was by invitation only with resettlement agencies, faith-based organizations, charities, and others interested in helping. The governor wants the state to be ready when called upon.
Governor Mike DeWine adds, “So we would expect that when the federal government gets to the point where we have refugees here needing a resettlement that Ohio will be one of the states, certainly, that the federal government will be looking to.”
U.S. Senator Rob Portman and members of his staff are just getting back from the Poland-Ukrainian border say that words can’t describe what is happening there. That the need for assistance for those families fleeing is great.
Caryn Candisky of Senator Portman’s office says, “My personal observation would be the amount of displaced people was overwhelming that we saw. There’s close to 2-million people that have crossed into Poland alone. The border guards we spoke to said that about 100 people a minute cross from Ukraine into Poland.”
The governor says there is an established Ukrainian community in northeast Ohio and welcoming refugees just makes sense.
