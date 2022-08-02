Governor DeWine provides update on school safety initiative

(WLIO) - Governor Mike DeWine gives an update on the state's school safety initiative.
DeWine announced during the Ohio School Safety Summit that the former head of the Ohio Police Officers Training Academy, Mary Davis, will develop the training for teachers and staff that want to carry guns in school. DeWine signed the law in June that gives school districts the option to allow their staff to have a gun during school hours. Those who chose to carry a gun will need to go through training every year.
"The question about whether or not a school deems it necessary to have a teacher who is armed is certainly something that should be discussed at the school board level, with public hearings, and public notices and the public having the right to weigh in on this," says DeWine. "One of the points I made today to the teachers and the educators is that when you talk about public safety and you talk about keeping kids safe in schools, there is so much more to this than the question whether or not a teacher has a gun or does not have access to a gun."
DeWine also announced that over 1,100 of Ohio's schools in 81 counties are getting a portion of $47 million in funding for physical security upgrades such as cameras, automatic door locks, and visitor badging systems.
