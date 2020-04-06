Governor DeWine talks about COVID-19 hitting prison populations

Governor DeWine has ordered the Ohio National Guard to help out in the infirmary at Elkton federal prison because of cases of COVID-19.
DeWine says there have been 7 inmates testing positive, three have died, and there are many more showing symptoms. The National Guard will only be there between a week and 10 days until the federal government can get assistance there. DeWine also announced 5 inmates in each of the state prisons in Marion and Pickaway counties have confirmed cases, and staff members in those prisons and two other prisons have also been diagnosed with the virus. DeWine continues to look at ways to release inmates from state prisons system to reduce the population and the spread of COVID-19.
“Who is in for non-violent offense and who might be getting close to a release anyway,” says DeWine. “Freeing that space will allow the director and her wardens to better deal with the situation.”
DeWine also reminded the snow-birds coming back from Florida and Arizona that they have to self-quarantine when they get back to Ohio. The governor says the two-week quarantine also goes for people who have vacationed or had meetings in another state.