Governor DeWine talks about increasing access to testing in the state

Ohio continues looking at opening more things up but also keeping tabs on any potential spread of the coronavirus.
With current case and hospital numbers looking good in the state, Governor Mike DeWine talked about having full county fairs this summer. He says the guidance on how to do that safely going out to fair boards this week. Plus, Ohio is also making more rapid and at-home testing available for people to take advantage of at different places around the state. They are working with health centers, health departments, public libraries to make the test more assessable and they will be sending them to school districts to identify any cases.
“We plan to make rapid testing available in our K-12 schools as well,” says DeWine. “Throughout the pandemic, schools have had low transmission rates of the virus because of masks, social distancing, and cleaning procedures. Now we are adding testing to this environment to increase confidence and safety in our schools.”
Lt. Governor Jon Husted went back to his former junior high school to get his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. More than 2,000,000 Ohioans have gotten their first dose of the vaccine so far.