Governor Mike DeWine says it's time that distracted driving be reason enough to pull someone over.

Governor DeWine talks of making distracted driving a primary offense

The governor said it's also time for a cultural recognition that texting or calling while driving is as dangerous as drunk driving. Distracted driving includes texting, making calls, or surfing the internet while driving. It's currently considered a secondary offense for drivers over 18, meaning police must have another reason to pull someone over. DeWine says he hopes to bring a proposal to the legislature soon to make it a primary offense.

