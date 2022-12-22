Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph T. Deters

Press Release from the Office of Governor Mike DeWine: (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph T. Deters to fill the vacancy on the Ohio Supreme Court that is occurring because Justice Sharon Kennedy was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

“Joe Deters has the right combination of experience, legal knowledge, and passion for public service that will serve the citizens of Ohio well as an associate justice of the Ohio Supreme Court,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Joe is a long-serving and well-regarded public servant who is known for his legal intellect, reverence for the rule of law, and his accessibility.”

