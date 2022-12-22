Press Release from the Office of Governor Mike DeWine:(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph T. Deters to fill the vacancy on the Ohio Supreme Court that is occurring because Justice Sharon Kennedy was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.
“Joe Deters has the right combination of experience, legal knowledge, and passion for public service that will serve the citizens of Ohio well as an associate justice of the Ohio Supreme Court,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Joe is a long-serving and well-regarded public servant who is known for his legal intellect, reverence for the rule of law, and his accessibility.”
“It is the honor of a lifetime to accept this appointment to the Ohio Supreme Court,” said Deters. “I have spent my entire career standing up for victims and protecting the rights of criminal defendants. I appreciate the trust and responsibility that comes with this appointment and look forward to working with my colleagues on the Supreme Court to ensure Ohio’s justice system protects the rights of all Ohioans.”
As Hamilton County’s longest serving Prosecuting Attorney (1992-1999 and 2005-present), Joe oversees an office of more than 170 employees which includes assistant prosecuting attorneys and support staff in both our Criminal and Civil Divisions. The office prosecutes felony offenses committed by adults, misdemeanor offenses committed by adults occurring outside of the city limits, and all offenses committed by juveniles. The office also serves as civil legal counsel to all county agencies, county officials, and various county boards.
Prior to being elected Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney, Deters was elected Clerk of Courts for Hamilton County where he modernized the office, increasing its proficiency and providing more cost-effective services.
Deters has run successfully twice for statewide office, winning elections in 1998 and 2002 as Ohio’s 44th Treasurer of State where he was responsible for collecting, managing and investing more than $11 billion in assets for the State of Ohio. During his tenure, the Ohio Treasurer’s Office received 23 national awards for innovation and technology and earned interest on investments faster than any previous administration.
Joe is a lifelong Cincinnatian, graduating from St. Xavier High School in 1975, the University of Cincinnati in 1979, and the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 1982. In May 1997 Joe was awarded the University of Cincinnati Distinguished Alumnus. He is a member of the Cincinnati Bar Association, National District Attorney’s Association, the Ohio Prosecuting Attorney’s Association, and serves on the St. Joseph’s New Cemetery Board of Trustees. He previously served on the University of Cincinnati Board of Trustees, Ohio Organized Crime Commission and the Southern Ohio Leukemia Foundation. Joe is married to his wife Tanya and together they have six children and two grandchildren.
Deters will be sworn in on January 7, 2023 to fill the unexpired term of Justice Kennedy and must run for election in 2024.
