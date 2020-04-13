CLOSINGS & DELAYS
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Lima teens in custody with aggravated robbery charges
- Young child dies from gunshot wound in Van Wert County
- Multiple fire crews called out to large barn fire in Putnam County
- An Allen County man was shot in the leg, suspect in custody
- Local greenhouse still set to open with new protocol
- Lima police and bomb squad respond to suspicious package
- Huffman asks that businesses reopen in areas that have low numbers of COVID-19
- Both Lima hospitals say they are ready for COVID-19 surge
- Grob Systems assists in ventilator production and innovative testing equipment
- Allen County Public Health announces county's first COVID-19 related death