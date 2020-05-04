CLOSINGS & DELAYS
Most Popular
Articles
- *Updated* Deadly crash in Putnam County
- Man found deceased behind St. Johns Avenue home
- Man in custody after crashing his car on Harding Highway
- Multiple agencies conduct search for missing kayaker in Shelby County
- DeWine clarifies on mask wearing and updates on day care, graduations, and campgrounds
- How local hog producers are keeping pork on the table amidst food plant shutdowns
- Roommate fight turns physical leading to SWAT standoff
- Cold Case: the murder of Timothy Ryan
- Two car crash sends one to the hospital
- Elida Middle School teacher and coach surprised with retirement parade