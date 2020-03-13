Governor issues new restrictions as COVID-19 numbers jump

The governor releasing new guidelines and numbers in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Governor Mike DeWine announced the number of confirmed cases in Ohio has jumped from 5 Thursday to 13 Friday with the age range of 34 to 66 years old. There are six confirmed cases in Cuyahoga County, two each in Belmont County and Stark County, and one each in Butler, Summit, Trumbull counties. The state's coronavirus website says another 159 people are under investigation and 50 people have tested negative for COVID-19, including a person in Mercer County. While the federal government is recommending child care facilities close, DeWine says they are not ready to do that in the state yet.
“Jobs and Family Services has put out protocols to daycare centers in regard to what extra effort, extra effort to take, to keep from spread or try and cut down on the spread of the virus,” says Governor Mike DeWine. “We would again remind daycare, as well as, every employer in the state, if someone is sick send them home.”
Gov. DeWine also issued visiting restrictions for Ohio prisons and jails to help reduce the chance of spreading the virus and that people who are essential to the facilities to have their temperature checked before entering.