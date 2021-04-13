Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio health officials discuss J&J vaccine at media briefing

Governor Mike DeWine and health officials held a briefing to talk about Ohio pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
After a call he had with the White House, DeWine says the pause is expected to be only weeks, not months for the vaccine. Of the nearly seven million doses distributed in the United States, 264,000 were given in Ohio. DeWine has told any providers that still have doses to store them for the time being. National health officials will be reviewing the data on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to provide more guidance on how to move forward with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"The bottom line is, that these cases appear to be extremely rare. And the fact that the CDC and the FDA have raised concerns and pushed the pause button on the basis of these six cases, should give Ohioans great confidence in not only, the priority that is being placed on vaccine safety, but also the reliability and transparency in the CDC's and FDA's safety monitoring system," says Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff of the Ohio Department of Health.
DeWine says some of the vaccine sites in the state will be switching to Pfizer or Moderna, while others will be put on hold until they get further guidance from the federal government.