Governor Mike DeWine signs new Ohio transportation budget

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Governor Mike DeWine signed Ohio's next two-year transportation budget last week.
Among the changes are increased funding for highway improvements, such as addressing particularly dangerous intersections, and new railway safety regulations.
Under the new rules, trains must be operated by two-person crews and there must be detectors every ten to 15 miles along the tracks.
The legislation also raised the force account limit, which is the dollar amount where local governments are required to allow independent contractors to bid on road or bridge work projects.
"I heard loud and clear from my county engineers in both Allen and Auglaize counties that having the government set an arbitrary cap on how much they are able to spend and do at the county level is really prohibiting them from fixing our roads and bridges in the most effective way possible," comments Susan Manchester, Ohio House Representative of District 78.
The new transportation budget takes effect on July 1.