The area has experienced a rather wild period of weather for late April! Snow on Wednesday morning gave way to sunshine, followed by pop-up thunderstorms that produced heavy snow pockets late Wednesday afternoon. These showers provided another coating of snow for some. While a stray snow shower could move through this morning, we are generally done talking about snow. Temperatures for our Thursday will warm to the upper 40s, nearing 50° for some.

Day Planner

Another frosty night is ahead, but temperatures will actually stay slightly above freezing. Skies will be clear with light winds.

Tonight's Lows

Milder temperatures arrive Friday, finally feeling a little more like April by afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s to 60° under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday Highs

Showers are likely Saturday. The rain looks scattered in the morning, then evolving to a steady, light rain for the afternoon and evening hours. Dry weather returns Sunday, with clouds giving way to a partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs only in the middle 50s both days.

Weekend Outlook

A significant change is on the way next week. Temperatures will rebound to 68° by Monday afternoon, then soar all the way to 80° Tuesday. Sunshine can be expected as well. By Wednesday, an approaching weather system could bring showers or a storm late in the day, with shower and storm chances for Thursday. 

7 Day Forecast

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!