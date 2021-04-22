The area has experienced a rather wild period of weather for late April! Snow on Wednesday morning gave way to sunshine, followed by pop-up thunderstorms that produced heavy snow pockets late Wednesday afternoon. These showers provided another coating of snow for some. While a stray snow shower could move through this morning, we are generally done talking about snow. Temperatures for our Thursday will warm to the upper 40s, nearing 50° for some.
Another frosty night is ahead, but temperatures will actually stay slightly above freezing. Skies will be clear with light winds.
Milder temperatures arrive Friday, finally feeling a little more like April by afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s to 60° under a partly cloudy sky.
Showers are likely Saturday. The rain looks scattered in the morning, then evolving to a steady, light rain for the afternoon and evening hours. Dry weather returns Sunday, with clouds giving way to a partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs only in the middle 50s both days.
A significant change is on the way next week. Temperatures will rebound to 68° by Monday afternoon, then soar all the way to 80° Tuesday. Sunshine can be expected as well. By Wednesday, an approaching weather system could bring showers or a storm late in the day, with shower and storm chances for Thursday.