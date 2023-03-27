Graduate Medical Education Program Foundation receives a donation from the St. Rita's volunteer/auxiliary board

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - St. Rita's volunteer/auxiliary board presented a check for $250,000 to the Graduate Medical Education Program Foundation Project.
Since 1953, the volunteer/auxiliary board has raised $9.4 million dollars for Mercy Health-St. Rita's and before the pandemic, the board made a promise of donating one million dollars to the medical education program. While it's taken longer than expected -- with this third donation, they are three-fourths of the way there.
"These donations make up a substantial portion of our overall fundraising for a variety of programs and projects for Mercy St. Rita's that we use to help benefit our community. So, a couple examples of those include this general medical education center that we're in today and a whole host of other expansions over time. The latest tour addition to our facility and many other programs and services that benefit the community," stated Tim Rieger, Mercy Health-St. Rita's CFO.
St. Rita's volunteer/auxiliary board will donate the last $250,000 check in early 2024, fulfilling their one million dollar promise.