2020 Grand Health Challenge kicks off with the help of an American Ninja Warrior

The 2020 Grand Health Challenge kicked off Tuesday night in St. Marys.
The annual challenge aims to get teams of 2 to 7 people to adapt to a healthier lifestyle over the coming months and lose weight in the process. Participants do a weigh-in and body mass index to start, then get weighed once a month until the challenge wraps up in May. Helping to kick off the challenge for this year, was 2017 American Ninja Warrior participant Chris Warnky, who had some advice for those planning to take part.
"They've got it, they need to live within their team and get supported by their team and to believe in what they can become and to look at the challenge very much like a way to become a stronger, better person more than it's just a weight loss program," said Chris Warnky, 2017 American Ninja Warrior.
Organizers say in the past 13 years, the annual challenge has seen 5,600 participants lose over 46,000 pounds.
"It's a successful program. We have people that they come back, we have people, a lot of new participants. This year we have 464 particpants from a 10 county area that are in the challenge," said Jenni Miller, community outreach coordinator.
The first-place team this year will split a $1,000 dollar grand prize and there are cash prizes for the biggest losers not already on a winning team.