Effective March 20, visitor restrictions will be strengthened to protect our patients and further spread of COVID-19.
We ask that people do not visit our facilities include senior service locations.
- Exceptions:
- For mother / baby patients, visitors are limited to a designated partner or primary caregiver
- Minor patients (< 18 years old) may have one visitor; limited to parent or guardian.
- Based on end of life or when immediate family is essential for the patient’s care (special needs i.e. language barrier, emotional support, health care decision making, etc.)
- Outpatient / Ambulatory / Emergency Department
- No visitation by anyone
- Limit visitor to one support person during the visit
- Visitor must be a spouse, significant other, parent or legal guardian, or primary caregiver.
- Visitor must stay in the room with the patient.
- TCU and Geriatric Psych will not allow visitation unless exception applies
- Visitors will be screened at arrival and required to register priorto visitation
- No visitation by anyone who is ill with seasonal flu or COVID-19 symptoms including shortness of breath, coughing, fever, chills, headache, vomiting, sore throat, muscle aches, or diarrhea
- Visitors will be reminded to practice hand hygiene on arrival and throughout their time in the building; and to avoid shaking hands, touching, or hugging individuals during their visit
- If the visitor is a driver for a patient, they will be asked to wait in their car until the patient’s appointment is completed.
- The hospital reserves the right to engage security personnel for any visitors unwilling to comply with visitor restrictions
Visitor restrictions will remain in effect until the state of emergency declaration is lifted for the State of Ohio or until further notice.
Please do not come to the Hospital, a Physician’s Office or other offsite locations to pay your bill. Payments can be made free of charge online at www.grandlakehealth.org or mailed to:
Grand Lake Health System
PO Box 490
Middletown, OH 45042-0490
If you have any billing questions, would like to set up a payment plan or discuss your current payment plan please either call 419-394-9521 or email patientaccounts@jtdmh.org.