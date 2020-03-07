Grand Lake St. Marys Polar Plunge raises over $30,000 for Special Olympics Ohio

The 13th Annual Grand Lake St. Marys Polar Plunge brought people out on the beach to enjoy this beautiful weather but also raised thousands of dollars for the Ohio Special Olympics.
The Celina Moose Lodge was filled with characters of all types ready to take a brisk dip in Grand Lake St. Marys. The Plunge was to support and fundraise for the Special Olympics Ohio who provides year-round sports training and competition for nearly 22,000 children.
One team of plungers completely stole the show by raising the most money and winning the costume contest. Their 13 members were all dressed as characters from the classic “Wizard of Oz” movie and they raised almost $13,000 as a team. This group started attending polar plunges after a car accident that took the life of one of the members' son.
Beverly Parker, the woman who organized the group from Hamilton Moose Lodge #36 says, “It kind of started from there working, and moving forward, and every year we just strive to do a little better, and a little better because the cause is great and it’s the 10th anniversary this year of the loss of one of our team members son.”
There was one athlete from the Special Olympics who decided to take a plunge as well, and she raised $2,000 alone and $75 for her dad to go in with her. “I enjoy the support that people give for Special Olympics and I like helping special Olympics out in any way I can,” says Krystal Albright.
Overall, the plunge was able to raise a whopping $31,468 for Special Olympics Ohio. To get involved with the many events that the Special Olympics hold, check them out at sooh.org.