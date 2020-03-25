Grandmother and granddaughter hand out ice cream in Shawnee neighborhood

The coronavirus may have some people down, but it's not stopping others from doing good in their neighborhood.
A grandmother and granddaughter duo took to the streets on Wednesday afternoon to pass out ice cream in their neighborhood. They spent the entire afternoon going door to door and handing out ice cream sandwiches and drumsticks they purchased from The Creamery in Delphos. They kept their sweet treats cold in their cooler, and they lugged it up and down Timberlane and West Shore Drive in Shawnee.
"In this time of the coronavirus, people are like, a little sad and stuff, so I want to go out there and make their day and put a smile on their face," said Brynn Patterson, Shawnee 6th grader. "As long as you're taking care of other people and not just worrying about yourself, it's a good thing."
Brynn and her grandmother hope their actions will inspire other people to do good for their neighbors during these stressful times.