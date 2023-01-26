Grant from "Choose Ohio First" to help ONU with STEM student recruitment and retention

ADA, OH (WLIO) - Grant money will go towards scholarships to help with student retention at Ohio Northern University.

ONU has received a $952,000 grant called "Choose Ohio First" which focuses on STEM student recruitment and retention. The scholarships will aim to also address skilled labor shortages in the STEM field, specifically in the state of Ohio. School officials say that the money will help students get the education they are looking for locally.

