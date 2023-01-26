Grant from "Choose Ohio First" to help ONU with STEM student recruitment and retention

ONU has received a $952,000 grant called "Choose Ohio First" which focuses on STEM student recruitment and retention. The scholarships will aim to also address skilled labor shortages in the STEM field, specifically in the state of Ohio. School officials say that the money will help students get the education they are looking for locally.
"The hope is that through the various programs that they use during their time here that they will retain at the institution… which includes things like peer mentorship programs and additional support for them, meetings with their advisors, and study skills kind of classes along the way," said Lynda Nyce, ONU associate president of academic affairs.
Students who are studying in the STEM field at ONU, such as pharmaceuticals and engineering, are eligible to apply for the scholarship.
"There are a range of majors that are eligible for this program and the majors are really decided by Ohio Northern when we submit our applications for crowd-sourced funding from the state. So we look at our programs and where we have need for dollars for our students and if they are majoring in those programs, there is where they can apply for funding. So we make decisions for our applicants based on that," said Melanie Weaver, ONU director of financial aid.
The funding from the grant will be available in the fall of 2023 semester.
