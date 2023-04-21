Grant from the State of Ohio to help renovate Auglaize County Jail

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Auglaize County Jail will see some renovation and improvements coming its way thanks to a grant from the State of Ohio
Auglaize County will receive a little over two million dollars that will go towards their jail to build new units in both the male and female sections. New mental health units will also be added. The Auglaize County Sheriff says that the funds will help with addressing needs at the jail, that otherwise would have been put on the back burner.
"There are jail standards in the State of Ohio that we have to follow. With a building that is 25 years old, and to keep up with that with the price of inflation and everything today, this project two years ago would have been half this cost. The cost, estimated cost of this project is 4.5 million, and the state has given us a grant for a little over two million, so that's definitely going to help," said Michael L. Vorhees, Auglaize County Sheriff.
A total of fifty million dollars was awarded from the State of Ohio to various departments in the state.