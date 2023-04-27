Grant money from the State of Ohio will help improve safety in some local schools

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A number of schools in our area will be receiving grant money from the state to address safety needs.
One of those schools is Columbus Grove, which will be getting a little over $40,000. The money will be used for a variety of safety improvements, such as two-way radios for staff, improving internet, and technology security protection, and applying bullet-resistant film on the windows of the entire building. The additions hope to add another layer of safety for students and their families.
"On one end it gives a lot of peace of mind to our students and staff, but also our community knowing that their students are coming to a school which is safe. On the front end, what we really wanted to focus on to is preventative measures. If we see something or hear something that raises a red flag what kind of support can we give to those individuals to help them on the front end so we not going to deal with something unfortunate on the back end," said Nick Verhoff, superintendent of Columbus Grove.
Other schools receiving grant money include Franklin Elementary School, Jefferson High School, Jefferson Middle School, and St. Rose in Allen County. In Auglaize County, St. Marys Primary, Intermediate, and High School.
And joining Columbus Grove in securing funding in Putnam County include St. Peter and Paul, and the elementary and high schools of Ottoville, Ottawa Glandorf, and Kalida.