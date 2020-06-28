Grant to help criminal justice entities in the state

Criminal justice entities in the state will be receiving money as part of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Grant.
Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement for the grants during his press briefing on Tuesday. One of the local agencies awarded the grant money was Crime Victim Services, who used it towards paying employees overtime, purchasing equipment like germ guards for in-person interviews, and helping them to open up more of their services.
"Some of it will be allowing us to move forward so that we can open to the public, which we plan to do in July, and we can continue to provide the full range of services that we’d like to provide," said Abby Hefflinger, Director of Court Advocacy for Crime Victim Services.
Auglaize, Hardin, and Shelby counties also received grant money.