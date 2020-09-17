For the fifth year, Activate Allen County is offering up grants to schools that promote a physical and mental health program.
10 area schools have the opportunity for up to a $2,500 grant for the 2020-2021 school year. Four schools from Allen County, three from Putnam County, and three from Auglaize County will be awarded. The money will go towards improving curricula and equipment that will either create a sustainable improved mental or physical state of the students. Schools have until the end of October to submit a self-assessment, itemized budget, and action plan.
"Some of the really great ones from last year is some meditation gardens that were installed," said Josh Unterbrink, co-director of Activate Allen County. "So, both faculty, students, and staff at schools are able to get outside, have a moment to be mindful. We've looked at alternative physical education components where schools are able to offer yoga classes in PE. We've worked with schools to install salad bars."
Any schools not involved that would like to get involved for the following school year should contact Activate Allen County.