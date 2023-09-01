Great American Pickleball Club is hosting a tournament that benefits Habitat for Humanity and Lima firefighters

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a sport that is taking the nation by storm and it's right here in Lima.
It's actually been here in Lima for several years and the Great American Pickleball Club has a roster of around 300 people who have played over the years. They meet daily for a few hours of fun and fellowship while getting a little exercise. Pickleball can be seen as a game combining skills from tennis, ping pong, and even badminton. It can be played at any pace making it a great game for all ages.
"Because it is good soft exercise. You don't have to play aggressive. There's a lot of people that do play aggressive but you can play a nice simple game too just by following the rules and picking your partners, I guess, is probably the biggest thing," explained John Walters, coordinator of the Great American Pickleball Club.
The range of experience of the pickleball players can vary on any given day. But the one constant with all of them is the love of the game and the willingness to teach others.
"Make yourself known as a player that would like to learn a little bit about the game. Somebody will take you by the, hand over the shoulder and take you down to the courts and teach you some of the basics of how to play. And we will try and incorporate you in when you're feeling comfortable," said Ron Dredge, avid pickleball player.
The Great American Pickleball Club will be hosting a tournament on September 16th and 17th at the Collett Street courts for singles and mixed doubles of multiple skill and age divisions. There is a $35 donation to enter that will go toward Habitat for Humanity and Lima firefighters IAFF Local 334 to build a firehouse at Safety City. You can learn more about the Great American Pickleball Club on Facebook.