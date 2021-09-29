A seasonable late September chill to start off our Wednesday with upper 40s in many spots. A strong area of high pressure across the Great Lakes is providing a clear sky and a very dry air mass. Expect a sunny sky today with very light winds from the east. Highs top out in the upper 70s later today.
Temperatures quickly fall after sunset, and lows should once again range in the upper 40s to low 50s for Thursday morning.
Skies will remain mostly sunny Thursday and Friday. Forecast highs are between 75-80°.
Unfortunately, changes will arrive for the weekend. As high pressure shifts southeast of the area Friday night, a southwest flow will usher in a moist air mass as a weather system approaches. A good part of Saturday still looks dry, and temperatures will make a run at 80°! The models are in good agreement of rain showers building in later in the afternoon. If the timing holds, evening plans on Saturday will be impacted by rain. Sunday looks unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Scattered showers remain possible Monday, then a drier pattern should develop Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures look very pleasant with highs cooling to around 70°.