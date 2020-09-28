Great Lakes Poll results released, Pres. Trump and Biden nearly even in Ohio

Ohio Northern University partnered with Baldwin Wallace and Oakland universities to conduct the latest Great Lakes Poll. That poll asked voters in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin questions in a variety of topics that might factor into the November election.
This also gave an insight into where these states stand when it comes to the two top men up for the presidential spot. Joe Biden holds an eight-point lead in Michigan and a nine-point lead in Wisconsin.
However, the points difference is not as severe here in Ohio, with both candidates about neck and neck.
"We have found that President Trump is struggling throughout all of these polls; Ohio has been one of his better states throughout the country, actually voted more Republican than the rest of the country did, and so the fact that we see some weakness for him in this particular poll is not a good sign for him," said Robert Alexander. "We found it is a statistically dead-heat with Joe Biden, about a percent difference, so that's good news for Biden, but bad news for Trump."
Robert Alexander, a political science professor at ONU, was part of the polling process. He says that here in Ohio, Biden has been getting an edge on moderate democrats and independents, which may lead President Trump to double up his efforts in Ohio.
"He's going to a state that he thought was already in his column, and now he has to expend some resources here when he could be expanding them elsewhere," Alexander said. "Biden can lose the state of Ohio and still win the Electoral College. With Donald Trump, it would be really difficult to see a path forward for him if he loses the Buckeye State."
The results of this poll come just before the first presidential debate which will be held on Tuesday, September 29th from 9 to 10:30 p.m.
You can find the full results of the poll on Baldwin Wallace's website here.