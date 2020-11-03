LIMA, Ohio - It will be a fantastic day to get out and cast your ballot! Grab the coat this morning, but by afternoon only a light jacket will be needed. Highs will reach 60°. It will be a bit breezy with southwest winds 10-15 mph.

Day Planner

Skies remain clear tonight as lows only drop into the lower 40s. No fog or frost concerns.

Tonight

Sunny skies continue Wednesday with even warmer highs in the middle 60s, a full 10° warmer than normal!

Highs Wednesday
Wednesday Weather Map

This is a forecast that makes you stop and say WOW! We are looking at unusually mild conditions through the next 7 days. Most days will offer up plenty of sunshine as well. The next frontal system will finally approach the area by next Tuesday, bringing the return of rain chances. 

7 Day Forecast

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!