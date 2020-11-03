LIMA, Ohio - It will be a fantastic day to get out and cast your ballot! Grab the coat this morning, but by afternoon only a light jacket will be needed. Highs will reach 60°. It will be a bit breezy with southwest winds 10-15 mph.
Skies remain clear tonight as lows only drop into the lower 40s. No fog or frost concerns.
Sunny skies continue Wednesday with even warmer highs in the middle 60s, a full 10° warmer than normal!
This is a forecast that makes you stop and say WOW! We are looking at unusually mild conditions through the next 7 days. Most days will offer up plenty of sunshine as well. The next frontal system will finally approach the area by next Tuesday, bringing the return of rain chances.