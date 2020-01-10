Greater Lima Region sharing their mission with Allen Lima Leadership class

They are committed to development; that of economic, community, and workforce.
President and CEO of the Greater Lima Region Doug Olsson spoke with the Allen Lima Leadership class about the group’s mission. The “GLR” is a private sector representative that can provide funding for a variety of projects. The goal is to be a catalyst in development.
Olsson says, “In many instances, the elected officials have their efforts and their strategies to drive economic development and activity. My role is to ensure that the private sector has a voice in that activity and that we work in a very collaborative and partnership way with the elected officials to try and improve the economic vitality of the region.”
You can learn more about the “GLR” at greaterlimaregion.com