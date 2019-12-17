Greg Stolly joins the race for Allen County commissioner

This afternoon(12/17/19), one other person has tossed his hat into the ring for Allen County commissioner.
Greg Stolly filed his petitions for commissioner for the term beginning on Jan. 3, 2021. Both him and Beth Seibert are now running for that term, and both filed as Republicans. Stolly has a long business background and that's what he thinks makes him most qualified. He's worked in marketing for UNOH, owned the Ohio State Beauty Academy, and is a commercial real estate realtor. Stolly would hope to increase business in the county as a commissioner.
"I've given a lot of my time to the community and I feel I've got one more push to give on a community that's made great things for us," Stolly said. "You know when you talk business in our community it's not small business, it's not just big business, it's all businesses which includes agriculture."
The primary is early because of the presidential election so tomorrow is the last day to file petitions to run.