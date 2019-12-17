This afternoon(12/17/19), one other person has tossed his hat into the ring for Allen County commissioner.

Greg Stolly joins the race for Allen County commissioner

Greg Stolly filed his petitions for commissioner for the term beginning on Jan. 3, 2021. Both him and Beth Seibert are now running for that term, and both filed as Republicans. Stolly has a long business background and that's what he thinks makes him most qualified. He's worked in marketing for UNOH, owned the Ohio State Beauty Academy, and is a commercial real estate realtor. Stolly would hope to increase business in the county as a commissioner.

Greg Stolly joins the race for Allen County commissioner

"I've given a lot of my time to the community and I feel I've got one more push to give on a community that's made great things for us," Stolly said. "You know when you talk business in our community it's not small business, it's not just big business, it's all businesses which includes agriculture."

The primary is early because of the presidential election so tomorrow is the last day to file petitions to run.

 Copyright 2019 by Lima Communications Corp. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hello, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations. I manage our web and social media content.