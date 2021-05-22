GROB apprenticeship signing day and orientation

GROB systems in Bluffton welcomed 37 new apprentices to their team on Saturday. New apprentices and their families got to tour the facility and learn what to expect out of their new career for the Signing Day and orientation.
The apprenticeship class is made up of students that recently graduated from 20 area high schools and 4 career centers.
Andrew Ross, a graduate from Ada says, “It’s very awesome. Especially living five minutes down the street, having this right here. It’s a great place to start out right after high school and it's good opportunities presenting themselves.”
This was one of the most competitive years to be an apprentice as there were over 165 applications to the program. The four-year apprenticeship includes job training with GROB, and a degree in engineering technology from Rhodes State University, fully paid for by the company.
The combination of the education and training will make for highly skilled mechanical and electrical technicians within GROB.
Mike Hawk, the mechanical trainer at GROB says, “What really is exciting is to see so many young people coming in wanting to learn, wanting to start a very good career path.”
To learn more about GROBs apprenticeship program, you can head to grobsystems.com/apprentice.