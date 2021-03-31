Groundbreaking held for new Lima Memorial welcome center

Lima Memorial Health System officially broke ground on their new welcome center project Wednesday afternoon.

The new center will be 7,000 square feet and is the final phase of a $30 million dollar project that began back in 2019. When completed, the center will have an updated café and gift shop, as well as connecting several areas of the hospital together for convenience.

"It will also provide multiple lanes for cars, which means people getting in and out, and that’s the whole point - it's making easy access for patients because a lot of our outpatient stuff will be done right next to this welcome center area," said Mike Swick, president and CEO of LMHS.

Construction on the welcome center is expected to be completed this winter.

 

