Group against COVID-19 vaccine join together for support

A large crowd gathered to talk over and support the idea of what they call medical freedom concerning COVID-19.
The grassroots group, including Lima area health professionals and first responders, held the discussion at the Church at Allentown. With more than 100 people there in support and cars lining the streets, information was provided about how the country is dealing with COVID treatment.
The event organizer, Rob Neidich, believes it's all about sticking together.
"The goals really tonight is informational meeting, to bring people together, to let people know that they aren't alone if they have feelings of fear, if they're worried about jobs, if they're worried about have to make a decision for financial or other reasons that they don't want to make and people are in that spot right now," explained Rob Neidich.
The group plans to continue to move forward with their efforts to target medical professionals and first responders in the Lima area.