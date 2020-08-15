Group gathers in downtown Lima for protest against human trafficking

A protest in downtown Lima sheds light on the topic of human trafficking.
It seems like you can’t scroll on social media without seeing a post about the call to action on human trafficking. For that reason, this Lima local organized a march and protest in Lima.
“Lately it’s been the main topic on social media, and I think everybody’s waking up to the fact that this is a real issue and we need to get the word out on how horrible it is,” says Tracy Cook, the organizer of the protest.
Human trafficking is a global issue that has major local ties. Ohio is ranked fourth in the nation for human trafficking activity. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there were 450 human trafficking cases reported in Ohio in 2019 alone.
Cook organized the protest with the hashtags #EndHumanTrafficking and #SaveTheChildren.
Around 50 people showed up to support the cause and listen to the guest speaker. Rebecca McDonald, the founder and president of Women at Risk International came to say a few words on the importance of saving victims of trafficking.
“Our passion is to give voices to the silenced and find them, help them," says McDonald. "Rescue is not the end, it’s the beginning of a journey.”
The group walked a mile through downtown holding their signs. After the march, they remained in the Town Square to further protest. For more resources and information on human trafficking, visit https://www.state.gov/20-ways-you-can-help-fight-human-trafficking/.