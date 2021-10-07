Group of young Lima students raise money to adopt a sea turtle

A group of students at South Science and Technology Magnet are diving deep into their newest school project and doing their part to try and save the sea turtles.
3rd and 4th grade enrichments students have been spending time learning about sea turtles. The world wildlife foundation put together this unit of study that teaches the kids the role that the turtles play in our ocean ecosystem. They also learned about how the turtles are close to becoming extinct, and how humans have played a dangerous role in that.
One of the lessons included making jellyfish out of recycled trash, and 3rd grader Camden Halliday explains the meaning behind their art.
“We made it to show how that trash can look like jellyfish and how it’s important we don’t litter because it can end up in the ocean, and then the sea turtles will think it’s their jellyfish so they’ll eat it,” says Halliday.
The students have really shown an interest in learning about these sea creatures, and have even started fundraising to adopt their own through the turtle conservancy. On Thursday in class they were seen making posters to advertise their fundraiser.
The enrichment teacher, Taylor Halliday, says the students have been incredibly passionate about this project and are excited to continue learning in this unit.
“I have learned new things just from the research they have done because they have really taken it on and they just really run with it," says Mrs. Halliday. "It hasn’t just been me teaching them, they have been teaching me too.”
If you would like to donate to their cause, you’re welcome to stop by the school and drop off money. Any extra money they raise past the adoption fee will go toward the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation center.