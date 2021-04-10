A special event on Saturday marked eight years of service to the Lima community, while also showing what's to come.
Guiding Light Ministries is celebrating eight years in operation. The organization originally started in April 1st of 2013. This year, the ministry is planning on "re-introducing themselves" to the Lima Community.
Back in 2013, the ministry started serving expecting young mothers, however expansion of services was necessary when a new need started to become apparent in the community.
"What happened was that after the first year we were getting calls from all kinds of situations," said Julianne Burk, Executive Director. "We didn't want to close the doors to people that would really benefit. We got certified for recovery housing last year, so now we have become a full transitional housing opportunity with life skills programming."
Now the ministry offering housing and services to help those suffering from addiction, while also providing tools for area women to become successful in the community.
One example is a newly installed resource center, where women can find jobs, prepare applications and resumes, as well as learn more about the community, and how they can get involved.
"We try to have everything at their disposal, their schedules, information about the community, " said Lillian Jones, Administrative Coordinator. "That way as we help them become familiar with all of these things they can still begin to do it on their own."
Resident Sarah Young says that the ministry has helped her get back on track. Young suffered from alcohol addiction and drug abuse, but thanks to staying at the residence for the past nine months, she has started making her way back to her original goals.
"With my story I fell that Guiding Light was exactly what I needed at the right time," said Young. "I think the name even sounds great - Guiding Light - it's guiding you on the path of not even just sobriety, but serenity."