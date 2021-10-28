Guiding Light Ministries holds 7th annual Evening of Inspiration Fundraising Dinner

It was a fancy night out at the City Club Thursday, as Guiding Light Ministries held their 7th annual Evening of Inspiration Fundraising dinner.
This formal event celebrates the success stories of residents past and present. There was a dinner and silent auction. Their focus this year was on the effects of homelessness in our community regarding housing, recovery, and trauma. The organization started as a way to help young mothers and has grown into so much more.
"You always want to see if you're successful in what you do," said Julianne Burk, founder and director of Guiding Light Ministries. "It makes it more meaningful when you have, even a handful that are willing to share their story, that you know that the process you take and hard work and investment into lives actually is making a difference in someone."
Guiding Light Ministries is a Christian organization that provides shelter, education, and guidance to women so that they can pursue stability for themselves.