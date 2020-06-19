Guiding Light Ministries serves free Love Thy Neighbor dinner

Friday evening, Guiding Light Ministries in Lima served dozens of meals to the public at their free monthly dinner.
Every third Friday of the month, the nonprofit organization hosts their "Love Thy Neighbor" dinner. They hope the community will come together and get some face to face interaction they might lose through social media and the pandemic. Guiding Light aims to help women in need by providing housing and life skills programs. They assist women in their teens to the elderly, to get them back on their feet. Although their primary focus is helping women, the love thy neighbor meal is open to anybody.
The director of Guiding Light, Julianne Burk, explains, “We then give back into the community through the Love Thy Neighbor dinner, and it just encourages people that are out there, so they don’t feel alone, and it welcomes them. Whether they’re male or female in that regard, it welcomes them, gives them food, and gives them some encouragement.”
Guiding Light’s next free meal will be on July 17th from 6 to 8 in the evening at their office at 592 South Main Street in Lima.