Lima Police Detectives continue to investigate the recent influx of gun violence within the city.
In the last three weeks, there have been more than half a dozen gun-related incidents. There have been several shootings where individuals were injured, calls of shots fired where gun casings were recovered, and reports of people brandishing guns that were not fired. Detectives say the incidents look to have gang-related undertones and could be part of a cycle related to prison releases.
Lima Police Detective Steve Stechshulte explains, “I think the last time we had a real rash of it was 2016 and then we solved a lot of those, and a lot of people did some time. And usually in 5 to 6 years down the road that’s where we’re at and you’re going to start getting that out again.”
Another hurdle in investigating is the lack of witnesses willing to share information and go on the stand to testify.
Stechshulte says, “And A lot of times it’s a case-by-case basis. It depends on where it happened at. Do we have video available; do we have people there that are willing to be witnesses?”
Stechshulte adds that they have some good leads on several of the recent incidents and the investigations are ongoing.
