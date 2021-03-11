Temperatures reached 70° on Wednesday for the first time in four months! Conditions remain mild today, but it turns more unsettled with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm. The highest threat for rain goes from late this morning into the early evening, but it will not be a total washout. Winds could gust up to 40mph at times. Rain totals should generally remain a half-inch or less, with highest totals to the south.
Showers will exit the area quickly this evening as the cold front pushes south of our area. The winds will finally settle down during the evening hours. Plan on a colder start to Friday - temperatures into the middle 30s.
Friday will be a rather nice day. Partly sunny skies, not overly breezy, and dry. It will be a good 10° cooler than today, but still warmer than average in the 50s.
The weekend looks mainly dry with temperatures closer to what we should expect in March. Highs are expected to reach the upper 40s. Saturday will have some sun, but skies should be generally cloudy on Sunday.
Next week is going to bring a more unsettled weather pattern. A cut-off low-pressure system will move our way in a weakening state Monday with showers. Depending on timing, we could see wintry precipitation in the morning on Monday or possibly again toward the night, but confidence remains low. Scattered showers continue Tuesday as the system lingers over the area. A brief break of dry weather is possible Wednesday before more showers arrive Wednesday night and Thursday.