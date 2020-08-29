Habitat For Humanity builds home for Findlay single mother

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County has continued their 2020 Apostle Build project by providing a home to a single mother.
On Saturday, a wall raising ceremony was held to celebrate the start of Allison Bowyer and her children's new home.
Over 300 volunteers from 12 churches came together to help with the project.
"I can't wait to start building and watch it come together and see my children's faces once we are in our very own forever home," said Allison Bowyer in a press release.
Allison and her children were originally living in income based-housing. Three years ago she reached out to Habitat for Humanity and was eventually partnered with the organization to help purchase a new home with a 30-year, zero-interest mortgage.
Allison has been attending homeownership and Dave Ramsey Financial Peace University classes to help her prepare for her forever home.
"It's been 16 years of struggling to try to get ahead and do better for my kids," said Allison in a press release. "Sixteen years of trying to give them more than I had. Sixteen years of feeling like I'll never get there or be enough."
Construction is aimed to be completed this coming fall. Anyone who would wish to volunteer is asked to contact Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County.