Habitat for Humanity Lima Area is seeking families for 2024 home builds

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's been called the American dream to own your own house, and one local agency may be able to help make that dream come true.
Habitat for Humanity Lima Area is looking for families for their 2024 builds. They are a Christian housing ministry that works with qualified applicants to build new affordable housing. Habitat is able to provide interest-free loans and rely on volunteers and the families themselves to build the homes.
"So we want them to volunteer. It depends on if it's a one-adult home or two-adult home based on the hours. So it can range from 200 to 250 hours," explained Christy Brunner, family selection coordinator.
There will be four upcoming informational meetings for people to see if they qualify to apply. They will be July 11th, 15th, 25th, and 29th. They ask that you reserve a spot for the meeting by calling 419-222-4937. You can go to habitatlima.org and find more information under the homeownership tab.