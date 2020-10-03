Habitat For Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County dedicate home to single mother

A project was finally completed for a single mother on Saturday.
Habitat For Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County dedicated its Apostle Build home to Allison Bowyer and her family.
The new home located on Logan Avenue was blessed by many area pastors. Bowyer, who has been living in income-based housing with her children, cut the ribbon on the front door to officially celebrate the completion of her new home.
The house build included over 300 volunteers representing 12 churches from the Greater Findlay region. According to Habitat for Humanity, the coalition of churches each committed 1/12th the skills, funds, volunteers, food, and prayers to construct House #45 for the Bowyer family.
Churches that worked on the project are: College First Church of God, Findlay Evangelical Free and Lighthouse Church, Findlay First Nazarene, First Lutheran, Findlay & Arcadia Trinity Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church, Gateway Church, St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, St. Marks United Methodist Church, St. Michael The Archangel Parish, Upper Room Church of God, and West Independence United Methodist Church.
The Bowyer family will purchase the home with a zero-interest loan and their monthly mortgage payments will be used to build future Habitat houses.