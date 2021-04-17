The local community came together in Delphos in order to start construction on a home for a family in need.
Habitat For Humanity Lima Area and local volunteers gathered at 712 North Washington Street in Delphos where they laid the foundation of a home.
That home will occupy Sarah Hurless and her family. The home will help Hurless not only help build her credit and background, but will allow for her kids to be closer to their school. Currently, the family lives outside of Delphos, and Hurless' kids go to Delphos City Schools.
The build is also being dedicated to Reverend David Howell, who has helped Habitat for Humanity build homes in the Delphos community.
The home is expected to be completed later this year.