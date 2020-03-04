Halfway There Party rewards OSU students and prepares them for Spring Break

The Ohio State Lima Campus had a little celebration for their students on Wednesday as they prepare for spring break.
Students joined in on the "Halfway There Party" to celebrate making it through the first half of the spring semester. Free food was provided as a way to reward them and activities to keep them motivated through the back half of the semester. Not only that, the students are gearing up for spring break to begin next week. Several organizations like crime victim services and the Don't Text and Drive Campaign, were on hand to give the students tips for a safe spring break.
"They are very excited," Shane McCrory said, director of student life. "And so this week is a big exam week and so a lot of our students are preparing for examinations, but also looking very forward to taking some time off and hopefully refreshing the batteries a little bit. Preparing themselves to finish strong the rest of the semester."
The campus will also host a mental health awareness event on Thursday to change the stigma surrounding it.