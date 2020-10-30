Halloween events continue in Lima through the weekend

Beggar’s Night may have passed but there’s still plenty of Halloween events in Lima to enjoy this weekend with the kids.
Community members are bringing Halloween back to the South Side with their Trunk of Treats event and the owner of Fresh-N-Faded barbershop is also holding a day of Halloween activities.
The first event runs from 3:30 P.M. until 6:00 P.M., and it’s located at 2nd and S. Main St. in Lima. The second event will be behind Fresh-N-Faded barbershop on S. Main St. and will run from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. with special surprises from all around the community.
Leandra Johnson, the owner of Fresh-N-Faded is excited to be participating in Halloween activities for the first time this year with his business. “It means a lot that we have a lot of backing, and everyone wants to help the community, help the kids, give them something due to the COVID,” says Johnson.
Lima’s 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn will be taking this opportunity to reach out to the community and help families that may have kids struggling in school. “I know we’re at a COVID-19 moment, but we got to try to reach out to the people,” says Glenn. “We love everyone and we’re trying to help our kids.”
Glenn and other volunteers will be at both events asking families if there is anything their kids need for school like laptops, school supplies, or a tutor.
